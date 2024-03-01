Companies

PODCAST | Funding SA’s new and growing businesses

Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Tshepiso Kobile, CEO of the Southern Africa Venture Capital and Private Equity Association

01 March 2024 - 14:30
by Mudiwa Gavaza
Picture: 123RF/perfectpixelshunter
The state of local venture capital (VC) and private equity (PE) is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight. 

Our host, Mudiwa Gavaza, is joined by Tshepiso Kobile, CEO of the Southern Africa Venture Capital and Private Equity Association (Savca).

Kobile outlines the difference between VC and PE, while explaining how Savca fits into the ecosystem. 

According to a recent study by Savca, though the value of VC deals concluded during 2022 showed a 14.5% contraction from the year before, 2023 marked the fifth consecutive year that the industry attracted more than R1bn in early-stage investments.

At 48.1%, SA’s information and communications technology (ICT) sector represented the largest combined sector by number of deals in 2022. 

Kobile also explains some of the challenges that businesses face in getting their ventures and ideas funded locally. 

Topics of discussion include: the difference between PE and VC in SA; trends shaping the market; the level of deal flow in SA; and why so many founders have to leave SA to access funding?

