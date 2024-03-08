Precious metals miner AngloGold Ashanti announced on Friday that the chair of its board, Maria Ramos, would not stand for re-election at its annual meeting on May 28.
A former CEO of Transnet and Absa, Ramos served as director of AngloGold Ashanti since June 2019 and as chair since December 2020.
The board has chosen Jochen Tilk, an independent non-executive director since January 2019, to take over from Ramos, subject to his re-election at the AGM.
AngloGold, which exited SA in 2020, operates mines in the rest of Africa, Australia and the Americas.
“We are grateful for Ramos’ enormous contribution to AngloGold Ashanti during her tenure as chair. She has exemplified the highest levels of ethics, governance and strategic guidance while being a great support to me in my role,” said AngloGold Ashanti CEO Alberto Calderon.
Tilk holds a master’s degree in mining engineering. He was previously executive director of Nutrien, a Canadian global supplier of agricultural goods and services. He is also the former president and CEO of Potash Corp, a large producer of crop nutrients.
His other current positions include a nonexecutive director role on the board of Emera, a publicly traded energy utility, and he serves on the board of the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation, a nonprofit organisation.
The group also announced that Maria Richter, a nonexecutive director of the board since January 2015 has also elected not to stand for re-election at the AGM in May. Subject to his re-election at the AGM, Albert Garner has been appointed to replace Richter as chair of the compensation and human resources committee.
Maria Ramos to retire from AngloGold Ashanti
The board has chosen Jochen Tilk, an independent nonexecutive director since January 2019, to take over from Ramos
