SA’s proposed remuneration rules ‘worst in world’
Big firms are unhappy about proposed changes to the Companies Amendment Bill that aim to give shareholders more say on executive pay
17 October 2023 - 20:33
Corporate SA could soon have the “most onerous law” on public company remuneration in the world, according to Vodacom and other written submissions on the Companies Amendment Bill.
The bill, before the parliamentary portfolio committee on trade, industry & competition, suggests multiple changes to the Companies Act and tries to give shareholders more influence over how much listed companies pay their top executives. ..
