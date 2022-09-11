×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Retail & Consumer

TFG to meet dissenting shareholders after pay vote failure

One of two polls failed to garner 75% support, making it the fourth consecutive year that a ballot has failed

BL Premium
11 September 2022 - 18:32 Kathariine Child

Executive remuneration at TFG, owner of more than 30 fashion and homeware retail brands including Markham and @home, has received some support from shareholders after two years of failed votes, with one of the two pay votes passing at the AGM this year. 

JSE rules require listed companies to hold two advisory votes on senior executive remuneration at their annual general meetings. If one or both votes fall below the 75% majority, the business must meet unhappy shareholders in the months after the meeting. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.