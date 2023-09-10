TFG pay votes fail again as CEO Thunström takes home R63.8m
For the fifth year running at least one of two motions at the owner of outlets such as Coricraft and American Swiss has been rejected
10 September 2023 - 19:03
The votes on TFG’s CFO and CEO remuneration failed in last week’s AGM, with top executive Anthony Thunström taking home almost R64m in 2023.
This is the fifth year running that at least one of the two votes at TFG — owner of 30 brands including Coricraft, American Swiss, Markham, Foschini and Jet — has failed. Business Day is unaware of any company with as poor a track record...
