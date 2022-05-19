ROB ROSE: When some are more equal than others
Shunting awkward shareholders into back rooms for private meetings undermines investor democracy
19 May 2022 - 05:00
There have been troubling signs in recent weeks that some of SA’s largest companies aren’t exactly entirely committed to the notion of “shareholder democracy” .
Last week, one executive from embattled fishing giant Oceana implored Des Mayers, an analyst at Afrifocus Securities, not to ask his questions publicly at the AGM, but rather do so in a private meeting later...
