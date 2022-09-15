EDITORIAL: Pay votes at AGMs are a sham

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Is it any surprise that these toothless votes on executive remuneration continue to fail?
If a politician failed to be elected four times in a row, one might suggest they find a new career. Similarly, if your child failed a test four times, they may need some extra lessons or a new teacher.
After all, there are consequences to failure. ..
