Curro flags jump in interim profit
Emigration-related student departures are not financially material to the group, says CEO
02 August 2023 - 08:44
Private schooling group Curro has flagged a jump in interim profit, but did not provide details as to why in its brief trading statement on Wednesday.
The company, valued at about R5.1bn on the JSE, said it forecasts that its recurring headline earnings per share (HEPS), a common profit measure in SA that excludes certain items, is forecasted to rise 26.5%-45.5% year on year to 32.3c-37.1c in its results later this month...
