City of Joburg loses school rates battle

Judge rules decision in 2022 to reclassify schools as businesses and hike their rates was unlawful

02 March 2023 - 19:36 Katharine Child

Private and government schools in Johannesburg have won a symbolic battle against the city after a judge ruled this week its decision in 2022 to reclassify schools as businesses and hike their rates was unlawful. 

Judge Steven Kuny in the high court in Johannesburg did not give reasons for his order, saying he would do so later...

