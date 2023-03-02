City of Joburg loses school rates battle

Business Day TV spoke to Steven Schultz from Momentum
SA-Uganda summit can be a driver of increased intra-African trade and offer further momentum to the African Continental Free Trade Area
Special Investigating Unit expects warrant of execution against assets belonging to Motsoeneng within days
Those close to Mashatile say a criminal case opened against him by a North West ANC member is one of many attempts to block his appointment
The private schooling group spent more on expanding its business to meet the higher demand amid the general decline of public schools
Emerging market central banks have ample experience dealing with these conditions, including the political pressure that often follows policy tightening - Kganyago
Business Day TV spoke to David Furlonger, Editor-at-large for Financial Mail
Widow of the late US Republican senator John McCain will replace David Beasley, who steps down after six years in the role
There has been too much talk and hardly any action in professionalising the game
Tanya Ritchie and Helen Hahn plan to drive from Joburg to Nairobi in their yellow 1981 Mercedes-Benz 240D
Private and government schools in Johannesburg have won a symbolic battle against the city after a judge ruled this week its decision in 2022 to reclassify schools as businesses and hike their rates was unlawful.
Judge Steven Kuny in the high court in Johannesburg did not give reasons for his order, saying he would do so later...
