Cyril Ramaphosa’s brother appointed to 4Sight board
Douglas Ramaphosa will become an independent nonexecutive director at the technology group in August
27 July 2023 - 13:08
Technology group 4Sight has appointed Douglas Ramaphosa, the younger brother of President Cyril Ramaphosa, to its board as an independent nonexecutive director from the start of August.
The company, valued at about R139m, said in the brief announcement that Ramaphosa has more than 40 years’ experience in executive management and currently served as the chair of pharmaceutical company BGM Pharmaceuticals and IRCA Proprietary Limited, a training company focusing on safety, health, environment and quality, largely in mining...
