OpenAI CEO foresees Israel’s crucial role in AI risk mitigation

Sam Altman commends the Middle Eastern country’s approach to AI regulation as he visits amid global efforts to strike a balance between innovation and civic safeguards

05 June 2023 - 15:50 Dan Williams
Samuel Altman, CEO of OpenAI, appears for testimony before the US Senate judiciary subcommittee on privacy, technology and the law, May 16 2023, Washington, DC. Picture: GETTY IMAGES
Jerusalem, Israel — OpenAI CEO Sam Altman predicted on Monday a “huge role” for Israel in reducing risks from artificial intelligence (AI) even as the country debates whether and how to regulate the technology behind ChatGPT.

He is one of the tech world’s most prominent voices urging governments to rapidly come up with regulations to make sure AI is used responsibly.

After criss-crossing Europe last month meeting legislators and national leaders to discuss the prospects and threats of AI, Altman now plans to travel to Jordan, Qatar, the UAE, India and South Korea — all this week.

He is now in Israel, which a Stanford University study ranks among the top five countries for significant machine learning systems and concentration of AI skills.

“I have been very heartened as I have been doing this trip around the world, getting to meet world leaders, in seeing the thoughtfulness, the focus and the urgency on figuring out how we mitigate these very huge risks,” Altman said during a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

“The energy on making use of the technology and its positive benefits is fantastic to see, and I am sure Israel will play a huge role.”

The rapid development and popularity of generative AI since Microsoft-backed OpenAI launched ChatGPT last year is spurring global legislators to formulate laws to address safety concerns linked to the technology.

The EU is striding ahead with its draft AI Act, which is expected to become law later this year, while the US is leaning towards adapting existing laws for AI rather than creating new legislation.

Britain also wants to avoid heavy-handed legislation that could stifle innovation.

“Israel — like Britain, and to a great extent like Canada, too — is at the US end of the spectrum,” Ziv Katzir, director of national AI planning at the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA), told Reuters.

“It has been working on this matter for the last 18 months or so, with a view to achieving the right balance between innovation and the preservation of human rights and civic safeguards.”

Israel published a 115-page draft AI policy in October and is collating public feedback ahead of a final decision.

AI threat on par with 'pandemics and nuclear war', industry executives warn

Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, says statement signed by 350 experts and industry executives
5 days ago

Japan watchdog warns ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on user data

Privacy watchdog days OpenAI should minimise the sensitive data it collects for machine learning
3 days ago

The AI gold rush will take humanity to dark places

Iris scans to create a 'World ID' to distinguish between people and bots in a future dominated by AI
4 days ago
