World

AI threat on par with ‘pandemics and nuclear war’, industry executives warn

Executives from OpenAI, Google's DeepMind and Anthropic among signatories

30 May 2023 - 19:22 Supantha Mukherjee
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Stockholm — Artificial intelligence (AI) executives including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on Tuesday joined experts and professors in raising the "risk of extinction from AI", which they urged policymakers to equate on par with risks posed by pandemics and nuclear war.

"Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war," more than 350 signatories wrote in a letter published by the nonprofit Center for AI Safety (CAIS).

As well as Altman, they included the CEOs of AI firms DeepMind and Anthropic, and executives from Microsoft and Google.

Also among them were Geoffrey Hinton and Yoshua Bengio — two of the three so-called godfathers of AI who received the 2018 Turing Award for their work on deep learning — and professors from institutions ranging from Harvard to China’s Tsinghua University.

A statement from CAIS singled out Meta, where the third godfather of AI, Yann LeCun, works, for not signing the letter.

The letter coincided with the US-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting in Sweden where politicians are expected to talk about regulating AI.

Elon Musk and a group of AI experts and industry executives were the first ones to cite potential risks to society. 

Recent developments in AI have created tools supporters say can be used in applications from medical diagnostics to writing legal briefs, but this has sparked fears the technology could lead to privacy violations, power misinformation campaigns, and lead to issues with "smart machines" thinking for themselves.

AI pioneer Hinton earlier said AI could pose a "more urgent" threat to humanity than climate change.

Last week, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman referred to EU AI — the first efforts to create a regulation for AI — as overregulation and threatened to leave Europe. He reversed his stance within days after criticism from politicians.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen will meet Altman on Thursday.

Reuters 

OpenAI to stay in Europe, says CEO

Sam Altman reverses threat to leave the region after meeting politicians to discuss future of AI
World
4 days ago

‘Deepfake’ scam uncovered in China

Beijing is tightening technology scrutiny as AI-driven fraud rises, mainly with manipulation of voice and facial data
World
1 week ago

Regulators turn to old laws to keep ChatGPT in check

Though the EU is at the forefront of drafting new AI rules over privacy and safety concerns, it will take years to be enforced
World
1 week ago

AI set to spark new cybersecurity arms race

New services allow cybercriminals to steal identities to commit financial fraud
Business
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Post-war demilitarised zone in Russia mooted by ...
World / Europe
2.
Wagner chief says Kremlin blanking him on state ...
World / Europe
3.
Bola Tinubu pledges a slew of reforms as he takes ...
World / Africa
4.
Nato peacekeepers cordon off town halls in Kosovo ...
World / Europe
5.
India files criminal case against BAE and ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Nvidia becomes first US trillion-dollar chipmaker

Companies / Telecoms & Technology

OpenAI chief Sam Altman calls for rules to guard against AI abuses

World / Americas

AI ‘godfather’ Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google, warns about dangers of the ...

World / Americas

OpenAI to stay in Europe, says CEO

World / Europe

Google-backed AI start-up Anthropic raises $450m in new funding round

Companies / Transport & Tourism

Regulators turn to old laws to keep ChatGPT in check

World

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Stop farming out all the good stuff to AI and keep a little ...

Opinion / Columnists

PARMY OLSON: AI and Google’s relationship with advertisers

Opinion

UK grapples with regulating AI tech

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.