Japan watchdog warns ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on user data

Sentiment was also buoyed by signs the Fed will skip a rate hike at its next meeting
The new EE regime is absurd and impracticable
An interim interdict against the journalists was granted in chambers without prior notice
Fraught with backstabbing opportunists, they have become synonymous with instability and chaos
Richards Bay Coal Terminal successfully defends its decision to block the Gupta-linked mine from exporting coal at the facility
As customer and supplier to all the major economy-driving sectors, a strike would have serious knock-on effects
Edelman barometer shows business ranks highly in perceptions of credibility, trust, competence and ethics
No public Tiananmen vigils have been held since 2020, while several sculptures on university campuses have been removed
Portuguese coach has choice words for English referee after Europa League final
The locally-built Ford Ranger that launched at the end of 2022 is the first bakkie to win the competition in 37 years
Japan’s privacy watchdog said on Friday it has warned OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed start-up behind the ChatGPT chatbot, not to collect sensitive data without people’s permission.
OpenAI should minimise the sensitive data it collects for machine learning, the Personal Information Protection Commission said in a statement, adding it may take further action if it has more concerns.
Regulators around the world are scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI), which can create text and images, the impact of which proponents compare to the arrival of the internet.
While Japan has been on the back foot with some recent technology trends, it is seen as having greater incentive to keep pace with advances in AI and robotics to maintain productivity as its population shrinks.
The watchdog noted the need to balance privacy concerns with the potential benefits of generative AI including in accelerating innovation and dealing with problems such as climate change.
Japan is the third-largest source of traffic to OpenAI’s website, according to analytics firm Similarweb.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in April met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with an eye to expansion in Japan, ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit where Kishida led a discussion on regulating AI.
The EU, a global trendsetter on tech regulation, set up a task force on ChatGPT and is working on what could be the first set of rules to govern AI.
In the meantime, the rapid spread of such chatbots has meant regulators have had to rely on existing rules to bridge the gap.
Italian regulator Garante had ChatGPT taken offline before the company agreed to install age verification features and let European users block their information from being used to train the system.
Altman last week said OpenAI had no plans to leave Europe after earlier suggesting the start-up might do so if EU regulations were too difficult to comply with.Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Japan watchdog warns ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on user data
Privacy watchdog days OpenAI should minimise the sensitive data it collects for machine learning
Japan’s privacy watchdog said on Friday it has warned OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed start-up behind the ChatGPT chatbot, not to collect sensitive data without people’s permission.
OpenAI should minimise the sensitive data it collects for machine learning, the Personal Information Protection Commission said in a statement, adding it may take further action if it has more concerns.
Regulators around the world are scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI), which can create text and images, the impact of which proponents compare to the arrival of the internet.
While Japan has been on the back foot with some recent technology trends, it is seen as having greater incentive to keep pace with advances in AI and robotics to maintain productivity as its population shrinks.
The watchdog noted the need to balance privacy concerns with the potential benefits of generative AI including in accelerating innovation and dealing with problems such as climate change.
Japan is the third-largest source of traffic to OpenAI’s website, according to analytics firm Similarweb.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in April met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with an eye to expansion in Japan, ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit where Kishida led a discussion on regulating AI.
The EU, a global trendsetter on tech regulation, set up a task force on ChatGPT and is working on what could be the first set of rules to govern AI.
In the meantime, the rapid spread of such chatbots has meant regulators have had to rely on existing rules to bridge the gap.
Italian regulator Garante had ChatGPT taken offline before the company agreed to install age verification features and let European users block their information from being used to train the system.
Altman last week said OpenAI had no plans to leave Europe after earlier suggesting the start-up might do so if EU regulations were too difficult to comply with.
Reuters
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Stop farming out all the good stuff to AI and keep a little joy for the human spirit
PARMY OLSON: AI and Google’s relationship with advertisers
Google unveils its answer to Microsoft’s AI search challenge
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The death of expertise
Google-backed AI start-up Anthropic raises $450m in new funding round
OpenAI launches ChatGPT on smartphone
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.