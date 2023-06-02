Companies

Japan watchdog warns ChatGPT-maker OpenAI on user data

Privacy watchdog days OpenAI should minimise the sensitive data it collects for machine learning

02 June 2023 - 11:32 Kantaro Komiya and Sam Nussey
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Japan’s privacy watchdog said on Friday it has warned OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed start-up behind the ChatGPT chatbot, not to collect sensitive data without people’s permission.

OpenAI should minimise the sensitive data it collects for machine learning, the Personal Information Protection Commission said in a statement, adding it may take further action if it has more concerns.

Regulators around the world are scrambling to draw up rules governing the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI), which can create text and images, the impact of which proponents compare to the arrival of the internet.

While Japan has been on the back foot with some recent technology trends, it is seen as having greater incentive to keep pace with advances in AI and robotics to maintain productivity as its population shrinks.

The watchdog noted the need to balance privacy concerns with the potential benefits of generative AI including in accelerating innovation and dealing with problems such as climate change.

Japan is the third-largest source of traffic to OpenAI’s website, according to analytics firm Similarweb.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman in April met Prime Minister Fumio Kishida with an eye to expansion in Japan, ahead of the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit where Kishida led a discussion on regulating AI.

The EU, a global trendsetter on tech regulation, set up a task force on ChatGPT and is working on what could be the first set of rules to govern AI.

In the meantime, the rapid spread of such chatbots has meant regulators have had to rely on existing rules to bridge the gap.

Italian regulator Garante had ChatGPT taken offline before the company agreed to install age verification features and let European users block their information from being used to train the system.

Altman last week said OpenAI had no plans to leave Europe after earlier suggesting the start-up might do so if EU regulations were too difficult to comply with.

Reuters

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Stop farming out all the good stuff to AI and keep a little joy for the human spirit

‘Humans doing the hard jobs on minimum wage while the robots write poetry and paint is not the future I wanted’
Opinion
2 weeks ago

PARMY OLSON: AI and Google’s relationship with advertisers

As it forges ahead with AI, Google ought to be careful about moving so fast that it undermines its standing with both users and advertisers
Opinion
2 weeks ago

Google unveils its answer to Microsoft’s AI search challenge

CEO Sundar Pichai say the company is reimagining all of its core products, including search
Companies
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Clover wins the butter battle
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Nedbank starts search for new CEO
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Old Mutual flags possible unrest before next ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Optimum’s curator flags R6bn at risk of being ...
Companies / Mining
5.
Consumer stocks plunge as tough times bite
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: The death of expertise

Opinion / Columnists

Google-backed AI start-up Anthropic raises $450m in new funding round

Companies / Transport & Tourism

OpenAI launches ChatGPT on smartphone

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.