WATCH: AdvTech posts double-digit profit growth

Business Day TV speaks to AdvTech CEO Roy Douglas

27 March 2023 - 20:26
Picture: 123RF/97207521
Picture: 123RF/97207521

Higher enrolments and growing demand for AdvTech’s services throughout Africa gave its performance a boost. The private education provider has delivered an 18% jump in revenue and a 20% increase in headline earnings per share to 146c. Business Day TV spoke to the company’s CEO, Roy Douglas.

