WATCH: Higher costs weigh on Libstar

16 March 2023 - 21:10
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Libstar has posted a 46% decline in its annual operating profit. During the period the consumer goods group had to contend with higher costs, increased load-shedding, elevated inflation and a fire at one of its mushroom farms. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Charl de Villiers for more detail.

