Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s SA country manager, Christo de Wit
When the focus shifts to solutions integrating communities, immense possibilities arise
Emergence of e-commerce coupled with rising demand for alternative energy commodities is lifting demand
Business Day TV spoke to minister of electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa
Business Day TV speaks to Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers
Results of the survey are one of many factors that the MPC uses to decide on the interest rate
Supporters of opposition politician and presidential hopeful Ousmane Sonko clash with police
A win on Saturday could put SuperSport United in pole position to claim the runners-up spot
The premium Champagne is housed in expensive carbon-fibre bottles
Libstar has posted a 46% decline in its annual operating profit. During the period the consumer goods group had to contend with higher costs, increased load-shedding, elevated inflation and a fire at one of its mushroom farms. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Charl de Villiers for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Higher costs weigh on Libstar
Business Day TV speaks to Libstar CEO Charl de Villiers
Libstar has posted a 46% decline in its annual operating profit. During the period the consumer goods group had to contend with higher costs, increased load-shedding, elevated inflation and a fire at one of its mushroom farms. Business Day TV spoke to CEO Charl de Villiers for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
WATCH: Stadio delivers bumper annual earnings
WATCH: HomeChoice gives shareholders a reason to smile
WATCH: Old Mutual reports 10% rise in profit as mortality claims fall
Companies in this Story
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.