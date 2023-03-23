Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Remgro hikes interim dividend

Business Day TV speaks to Remgro CEO Jannie Durand

23 March 2023 - 20:40
Jannie Durand. Picture: SUPPLIED
Jannie Durand. Picture: SUPPLIED

Remgro has weathered a tough economic environment. The investment holding company has delivered a 5% rise in its interim intrinsic net asset value and this allowed it to hike its dividend by 60% to 80c. Business Day TV unpacked the firm’s numbers with CEO Jannie Durand.

