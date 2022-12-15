Money & Investing

Can Murray & Roberts be saved?

The company reckons it can — but much now depends on its ability to cut debt, sell assets and wring profits from its key mining division

BL Premium
15 December 2022 - 05:00 Marc Hasenfuss

Hindsight can be horrific. Less than five years ago, construction and engineering giant Murray & Roberts (M&R) was doing its level best to fight off a R17 a share buyout offer from German firm Aton.

At the time M&R’s independent board regarded the Aton offer as too low, citing R20-R22 a share as a “fair range” for control of the group...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.