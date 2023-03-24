Companies

Grand Parade a rare breed as share price exceeds NAV

Interim profit soars as the company renews its focus on cash-generating gaming assets and reducing debt

BL Premium
24 March 2023 - 14:11 Nico Gous and Marc Hasenfuss
UPDATED 26 March 2023 - 17:32

A reinvigorated Grand Parade Investments (GPI) finds itself in a rare position for an investment company — trading at a premium to its net asset value (NAV).

The group, which is now controlled by investment banker Greg Bortz’s GMB Liquidity Corporation (GMB), said on Friday that its shares are trading at a 27% premium to NAV — a stark contrast to just three years ago when the shares offered a more than 30% discount...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.