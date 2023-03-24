A slump in Deutsche Bank shares in Europe raised fresh jitters about the fragility of banks
The protest showed how ineffective parties have been in building momentum that can bring change
New report covers road and rail transport, as well as aviation and shipping in SA
Leader John Steenhuisen is set to battle it out for the top federal position with Mpho Phalatse and Lungile Phenyane
Company controlled by Independent Media owner Iqbal Survé says talks with the Public Investment Corporation reached an ‘amicable conclusion’
The long-term implications are devastating for businesses in the sector, industry body Seifsa warns
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
Washington says no concrete concessions were made to secure the release of US permanent resident made famous by the 2004 film about his role saving Tutsis during the 1994 genocide
Japanese horse Equinox led from start to finish and lowered the 2,400m record by a second
The latest addition to the eclectic and eccentric Kloof Street neighbourhood is an oh-so stylish Italian-ish restaurant and bar
A reinvigorated Grand Parade Investments (GPI) finds itself in a rare position for an investment company — trading at a premium to its net asset value (NAV).
The group, which is now controlled by investment banker Greg Bortz’s GMB Liquidity Corporation (GMB), said on Friday that its shares are trading at a 27% premium to NAV — a stark contrast to just three years ago when the shares offered a more than 30% discount...
Grand Parade a rare breed as share price exceeds NAV
Interim profit soars as the company renews its focus on cash-generating gaming assets and reducing debt
