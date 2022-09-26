While the MVIS CryptoCompare digital assets 100 index has added 5% since end-June, the Bloomberg dollar spot index is up about 7%
Grand Parade Investments (GPI) expects its headline loss to fall when it publishes its 2022 results on Friday, the investment holding company said in a trading statement, after a year in which it withdrew from three companies and placed one in liquidation.
The R1.4bn group expects its headline loss per share, a widely used measure that strips out impairments and one-off items, to narrow by 36.4%-56.3% year on year to 2.75c-4c in the year end-June, it said in a trading statement on Monday...
Grand Parade expects headline loss to narrow in 2022
The investment holding firm withdrew from three companies in its latest financial year
