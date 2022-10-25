Investors are assessing the impact of political developments in China, but all eyes are on Wednesday’s medium-term budget policy statement
Empowerment investment counter Grand Parade Investments (GPI) — which now holds mainly gaming assets — has seen a significant shift in its shareholder register that might point to a new lease on life.
On Tuesday, GPI reported that GMB Liquidity Corporation has snatched a commanding 27.8% stake in the group. This follows unusually high volumes traded in GPI stock last week, a development that spurred the share price from 275c to about 330c...
GPI: New shareholder, new lease on life?
Grand Parade Investments reports that GMB Liquidity Corporation, about which little is known, has snatched a 27.8% stake in the group
