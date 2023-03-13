Companies

Mumbai’s SVC Bank has ‘no relation to SVB’ in US

Silicon Valley Bank in California collapsed, causing confusion and concern due to the similarity in names

13 March 2023 - 13:01 M Sriram
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

Mumbai — A little-known Indian bank moved to assure depositors their money is safe after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) in California caused confusion and concern due to a similarity in names.

At the weekend, India’s SVC Co-operative Bank (SVC Bank), issued a statement and sent text messages in English and local Marathi language to its customers in Mumbai saying that it had no relation to the US lender.

“We request our members, customers and other stakeholders not to pay attention to baseless rumours and mischief-mongering ... insinuating similarities in brand names,” SVC said in the statement.

SVC, which has 198 branches across India, held total deposits of $2.23bn in 2021/2022. The statement said SVC has “robust and strong fundamentals”.

Sachin Mane, branch manager at one of SVC’s branches near India’s financial capital Mumbai, said on Monday the lender acted as there were rumours circulating on social media about the bank's financial health.

“There were a few queries from customers but it mostly came from social media rumours ... We wanted to communicate before lot of people started asking or before it became a big issue,” said Mane.

California banking regulators shut down SVB on Friday after a run on the lender, which had $209bn in assets at the end of 2022, with depositors pulling out as much as $42bn on a single day, rendering it insolvent.

When one Twitter user asked SVC about “rumours about bank default”, the Indian lender said “You have got the Twitter handle wrong. We are SVC Bank ... one of the leading and strongest co-operative banks in India with a legacy of 116 years.”

There were no scenes of panic at two SVC branches in Mumbai suburbs that Reuters visited on Monday, with account holders carrying on usual banking activities.

One account holder show a text message he received from SVC, which asked them to not believe any rumours.

“SVC Co-operative Bank has no relation with Silicon Valley Bank in California,” it stated. 

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Naspers shuts down R1.4bn SA-focused tech fund ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
2.
Standard Bank asks: where’s the evidence of forex ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Christo Wiese will be in the pound seats with ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Blackouts cost MTN R695m in 2022
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Absa shareholders get R9.3bn payout even as ...
Companies / Financial Services

Related Articles

WENDY KNOWLER | Bank on returns, but only if you're quick off the mark

Opinion

Concessions on Eskom’s coal-fired plants a bold move, says Sim Tshabalala

Economy

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.