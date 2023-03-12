Opinion

WENDY KNOWLER: Bank on returns, but only if you're quick off the mark

Some situations don't allow it, but if you're forced to divulge your banking details, report to your bank immediately because all losses from that moment must be reimbursed

BL Premium
12 March 2023 - 05:29

You like to have instant access to your money, right? 

Sadly, criminals want that too.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.