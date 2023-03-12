Economy

Concessions on Eskom’s coal-fired plants a bold move, says Sim Tshabalala

Standard Bank also supports Transnet’s decision to concession the Johannesburg-Durban freight line

12 March 2023 - 19:00 Kabelo Khumalo

Standard Bank backs measures announced by the National Treasury last month that could see some of Eskom’s coal-fired power stations concessioned to private operators.

The concessioning of some of Eskom’s power plants is part of conditions that finance minister Enoch Godongwana (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/economy/2023-02-22-loan-shedding-treasury-takes-the-wheel-at-eskom/) has attached to a R254bn package to alleviate the embattled state-owned utility’s R400bn debt pile — a move that frees up the utility to conduct maintenance and invest in new generation...

