Top 10 market-moving events that rocked SA in 2022

It has been a year of dramatic share price gyrations on the JSE amid delistings, failed deals and business rescue

28 December 2022 - 12:44 Staff Writer

In a year when SA experienced record-high levels of load-shedding and Phala Phala entered the country’s lexicon, local and global markets also had to fight an uphill battle with the war in Ukraine triggering global market and economic turmoil.

On the markets front, while some local companies benefited from listings on the JSE, others left the local bourse. Some had to make sense of failed deals, and others handed over the books to business rescue practitioners...

