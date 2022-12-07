The worsening economic outlook drove renewed safe-haven demand for the dollar on Wednesday
The first lesson is that failure to take water management seriously has devastating human and economic impacts
DA-led provincial government points to dire state of existing SOEs and the lack of funds to justify the proposal
Opposition MPs will vote in favour of the section 89 Phala Phala report proceeding to the next step in parliament
The group said it expects to increase its dividend payout ratio to at least 50% for the year
Short-term credit is a barometer of the financial health of lower-income households
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Paint hurled at La Scala by members of Ultima Generazione movement
Thriston Lawrence will be chasing more glory at Leopard Creek and Ernie Els is just as excited as Lawrence to be back at a venue he has always had a special relationship with.
Start-ups that make surprisingly tasty imitation treats are touting supply chains free from ethical and environmental issues
Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss joins Business Day TV for a broader look at Wednesday afternoon’s market performance.
Business Day TV talks to Jaco Eager from Rand Swiss
