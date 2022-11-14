×

WATCH: Africa’s emerging fashion market in focus

Business Day TV talks to Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder and executive chair of African Fashion International

14 November 2022 - 22:31
Picture: SUPPLIED/AFI
Picture: SUPPLIED/AFI

Statista Market Forecast projects that Africa’s fashion revenue will grow to $7.73bn this year. Africa Fashion International is seeing demand pick up and will be opening a second House of Nala store in response. Business Day TV explored the continent’s fashion market in greater detail with Precious Moloi-Motsepe, founder and executive chair of African Fashion International.

