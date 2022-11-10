Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The sector’s competitors from abroad are all hunting in packs for markets in SA’s backyard, Africa
Energy minister says IPPs and green sources play only a support role for now
Federal council chair says the EFF’s decision to vote with the DA took the party by surprise
Business Day TV speaks to mining analyst Peter Major
SA has earmarked the sector as a growth industry but legislative uncertainty and regulatory hurdles effectively lock out local industry from competing in Europe
Libero Milone, a former chair and CEO of Deloitte in Italy, says he did his job and denies spying
New Zealander signed for an eight-under-par 64 to lead the field by one stroke
Lots including paintings by Freud, Klimt and Cézanne far exceeded estimates in the most valuable single-owner sale ever
Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Tackling your questions in this episode of Stock Watch are Deryck Janse van Rensburg from Anchor and Nick Crail from FNB Wealth & Investments.
