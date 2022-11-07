×

Companies

STOCK WATCH

WATCH: Stock Picks

Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour

07 November 2022 - 21:20
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN

Tackling your questions tonight are Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and independent analyst Chris Gilmour.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

