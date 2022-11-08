Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The (in)famous helicopter cleric seems not to have learnt much from Oliver Tambo’s humility and wisdom
Developer Liesbeek Leisure Properties Trust welcomes the decision as a win for jobs and heritage
Most branches have selected candidates for the top six for the upcoming December conference
Business Day TV talks to Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers
New procurement rules empower state organs to set own BEE prequalifying criteria
Minerals Council says process could take years when a proven alternative widely used on the continent is readily available
The strike left thousands of passengers stranded at one of Africa’s most important aviation hubs
Like the tournaments in SA, Brazil and Russia, much light has been shone on the problems confronting the host nation
The company says owners can reimagine their own Bugatti vehicle, or explore entirely new creations and designs
Tackling your questions tonight are Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers.
Jean Pierre Verster from Protea Capital Management chose Tsogo Sun Gaming as his stock pick of the day and Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers chose KAAP AGRI.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
STOCK WATCH
