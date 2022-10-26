SA construction sector upbeat over growth prospects

Finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s medium-term budget policy statement hits the right notes even while deferring the Eskom question
The president avoids tough decisions to save himself but the country suffers
Motion of no confidence tabled by ANC passed
Former president Thabo Mbeki said was appalled by ANC leaders who suggested the party design electoral policy to ensure it won elections
Business Day TV talks to David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities and Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth & Investments
The SA National Roads Agency will get R23.7bn to pay off government-guaranteed debt conditional on its finding a solution to the e-tolls stalemate
Demand for oil and coal will persist for a long time, and there will be much M&A activity in this sector in the next years
Security has deteriorated in neighbouring Mali since it hired fighters from Russia’s Wagner group
Coach says players’ exposure to the team’s ways is valuable
Built on the British firm’s Electric Premium Architecture and produced in Wuhan, China, three versions of the Hyper SUV are available
Despite the slow rollout of projects under the government’s proposed multimillion-rand infrastructure plan, there is optimism in the construction sector as companies diversify to reduce their dependence on government spending.
This is according to the head of underwriting at SHA Risk Specialists Koketso Shabalala, who told Business Day on Wednesday clients and brokers in the sector are more positive.
SHA Risk Specialists, a division of Santam, is the largest specialist casualty underwriting manager in Africa, with more than 30 years of experience in the liability, professional indemnity, financial lines, personal accident and motor fleet insurance markets.
“In discussions with the brokers of clients in the sector there is a lot of optimism and spirits are high in the construction sector, as it will be at the centre of rebuilding the country’s infrastructure and ultimately the economy, too,” Shabalala said.
“These are the guys who have been taking strain during the lockdowns and if they are saying there is a light at the end of the tunnel, then that tells us we are turning the corner.”
On an expected state investment injection, he said “we are seeing some very aggressive growth targets on our client’s behalf”.
After taking a hit during the hard lockdowns, the construction sector recovered amid the DIY boom that followed. At the beginning of 2022, many pundits projected enormous recovery growth in the local industry.
This was boosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s February announcement that as part of the R100bn infrastructure fund earmarked for economic recovery, the government would make an initial investment of R1.8bn in bulk infrastructure aimed at unlocking seven private sector projects valued at R133bn.
But the rollout of projects has been at a snail’s pace. The latest data by the Afrimat Construction index (ACI) revealed that SA’s construction sector increased the value it added to the economy by 4.1% in real terms during the second quarter of 2022, up from 2.4% in the first quarter.
This is in contrast to the double-digit growth expected from the industry.
In the interim, SA’s construction companies are diversifying their offerings to access low-hanging fruit such as the rehabilitation of roads and water infrastructure, Shabalala said, which are areas being neglected by the state.
“What I’ve noticed now is that a lot of companies are going into pothole repair space because insurance companies are getting nailed with pothole claims and damage as a result of the state of our roads,” Shabalala said.
“I’ve seen quite a few private hospitals coming across my desk, where private doctors and individuals are getting investment into building their own private hospitals in rural areas,” he added.
The last big injection into the construction sector by the government was in the build-up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
Local construction groups including Aveng, Murray & Roberts and Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) have all dipped their toes into foreign markets such as those in the Asia Pacific region, in a bid to escape the benign local growth. But it has not been smooth sailing, and WBHO recently announcing its exit from the Australian market.
Shabalala said the government should adopt a culture of infrastructure maintenance rather than fixing things only once they are broken. He warned that the sector was experiencing a skills exodus as many qualified engineers emigrate.
He said considering the energy challenges the country is facing, the government needs to give the construction sector an update on where infrastructure spending has been channelled in the first half of the year and what projects will be prioritised for the rest of the year.
What they need to know “mainly is how alternative power projects will be prioritised and expedited in order to boost the economy and the construction industry”, he said.
Multiple studies have shown that local construction in recent years has been supported mainly by private entities rather than by the government.
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA construction sector upbeat over growth prospects
Despite the slow rollout of projects under the government’s proposed multimillion-rand infrastructure plan, there is optimism in the construction sector as companies diversify to reduce their dependence on government spending.
This is according to the head of underwriting at SHA Risk Specialists Koketso Shabalala, who told Business Day on Wednesday clients and brokers in the sector are more positive.
SHA Risk Specialists, a division of Santam, is the largest specialist casualty underwriting manager in Africa, with more than 30 years of experience in the liability, professional indemnity, financial lines, personal accident and motor fleet insurance markets.
“In discussions with the brokers of clients in the sector there is a lot of optimism and spirits are high in the construction sector, as it will be at the centre of rebuilding the country’s infrastructure and ultimately the economy, too,” Shabalala said.
“These are the guys who have been taking strain during the lockdowns and if they are saying there is a light at the end of the tunnel, then that tells us we are turning the corner.”
On an expected state investment injection, he said “we are seeing some very aggressive growth targets on our client’s behalf”.
After taking a hit during the hard lockdowns, the construction sector recovered amid the DIY boom that followed. At the beginning of 2022, many pundits projected enormous recovery growth in the local industry.
This was boosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s February announcement that as part of the R100bn infrastructure fund earmarked for economic recovery, the government would make an initial investment of R1.8bn in bulk infrastructure aimed at unlocking seven private sector projects valued at R133bn.
But the rollout of projects has been at a snail’s pace. The latest data by the Afrimat Construction index (ACI) revealed that SA’s construction sector increased the value it added to the economy by 4.1% in real terms during the second quarter of 2022, up from 2.4% in the first quarter.
This is in contrast to the double-digit growth expected from the industry.
In the interim, SA’s construction companies are diversifying their offerings to access low-hanging fruit such as the rehabilitation of roads and water infrastructure, Shabalala said, which are areas being neglected by the state.
“What I’ve noticed now is that a lot of companies are going into pothole repair space because insurance companies are getting nailed with pothole claims and damage as a result of the state of our roads,” Shabalala said.
“I’ve seen quite a few private hospitals coming across my desk, where private doctors and individuals are getting investment into building their own private hospitals in rural areas,” he added.
The last big injection into the construction sector by the government was in the build-up to the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
Local construction groups including Aveng, Murray & Roberts and Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon (WBHO) have all dipped their toes into foreign markets such as those in the Asia Pacific region, in a bid to escape the benign local growth. But it has not been smooth sailing, and WBHO recently announcing its exit from the Australian market.
Shabalala said the government should adopt a culture of infrastructure maintenance rather than fixing things only once they are broken. He warned that the sector was experiencing a skills exodus as many qualified engineers emigrate.
He said considering the energy challenges the country is facing, the government needs to give the construction sector an update on where infrastructure spending has been channelled in the first half of the year and what projects will be prioritised for the rest of the year.
What they need to know “mainly is how alternative power projects will be prioritised and expedited in order to boost the economy and the construction industry”, he said.
Multiple studies have shown that local construction in recent years has been supported mainly by private entities rather than by the government.
gumedemi@businesslive.co.za
SA’s battered roads face ruin from climate change
M&R loses a third of its value on shock profit news
JAMIE CARR: Precious metals look good in times of chaos
Calgro M3 eyes R15.9bn revenue from residential sales
Aveng bags R16bn worth of new work despite global inflationary pressures
State forestry company Safcol posts record results despite timber shortage
Aveng finally finds a home for Trident Steel
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
SA’s battered roads face ruin from climate change
LOUISE NAUDÉ: Just transition finance should be grants, not loans
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.