The state-owned SA Forestry Company (Safcol) says it is in dire need of access to more land for planting forests to service the surging demand for timber and has called for land claims to be handled faster to assist it in bringing about stability.
Land reform is a sensitive topic in SA that has been fiercely contested in public debate. Recently, the controversial Expropriation Bill was finally approved by parliament after 14 years of contestation...
State forestry company Safcol posts record results despite timber shortage
The company needs more land to service surging demand for timber and would like to see land claims dealt with more speedily
