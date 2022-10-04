Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Infrastructure and mining services group Aveng has entered into a sale agreement to dispose of the last remaining significant asset that formed part of a disposal strategy dating back to 2018, Trident Steel, for R700m.
The deal, which still requires regulatory and shareholder approval, will see Aveng finally rid itself of the noncore asset to focus on its key businesses...
Aveng finally finds a home for Trident Steel
The business has been bought by a new consortium known as Trident Steel Africa
