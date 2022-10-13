Aveng bags R16bn worth of new work despite global inflationary pressures

Continued progress on sustainability, digitalisation and financial inclusion will be crucial to improving Africa’s appeal and access to investors
Infrastructure, resources and mining group Aveng says its Australasia-based subsidiary, McConnell Dowell, has successfully secured A$1.4bn (R16bn) of new work which it says will secure 98% of revenue for the 2023 financial year.
McConnell Dowell, which specialises in rail, marine and other infrastructure construction in Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and the Middle East and brings in two-thirds of Aveng’s revenue, increased its work in hand by 39% to A$3.5bn by the end of September...
