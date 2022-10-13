×

Companies / Industrials

Aveng bags R16bn worth of new work despite global inflationary pressures

Its Australian business unit accounted for most of the tenders the company won

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 18:42 Michelle Gumede

Infrastructure, resources and mining group Aveng says its Australasia-based subsidiary, McConnell Dowell, has successfully secured A$1.4bn (R16bn) of new work which it says will secure 98% of revenue for the 2023 financial year.

McConnell Dowell, which specialises in rail, marine and other infrastructure construction in Australia, New Zealand, South East Asia and the Middle East and brings in two-thirds of Aveng’s revenue, increased its work in hand by 39% to A$3.5bn by the end of September...

BL Premium

