US earnings season is set to gain momentum this week with investors watching for clues on how the Federal Reserve’s aggressive interest-rate hikes have affected company profits
New party leader Mogoeng Mogoeng has a showman’s feel for dramatic bits of chapter and verse, a gift Mmusi Maimane lacks
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Justin Schmidt, head of manufacturing at Absa Relationship Banking.
Mncwango becomes the third ActionSA chair in the province in under a year
Ninety One report says many carbon-neutral portfolios do little to tackle climate change
They want Godongwana to prioritise growth, tackling Eskom finances and reforms to regain investor confidence
Scores of competitors to tech giant’s shopping service want watchdogs to use new rules to ensure it complies with order
Business Day TV speaks to head of legal at Luno, Paul Harker
Coach Eddie Jones selects front-rower in squad to face Argentina, Japan, New Zealand and SA
Denis Droppa visited last weekend’s M Fest at Kyalami to check out Bavaria’s latest opinion
Affordable housing and memorial parks developer Calgro M3 says the pipeline for its residential property development business will yield R15.9bn in revenue. This excludes the Frankenwald development near Sandton, which is expected to come on stream in mid-2023.
The residential property development segment generates the bulk of Calgro M3’s revenue with 96.7%, and the rest comes from memorial parks. Fleurhof in Johannesburg is its flagship project, bringing in 48.2% of total revenue...
Calgro M3 eyes R15.9bn revenue from residential sales
The company has a development pipeline of about 24,000 housing units for the next five years
