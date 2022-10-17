×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Calgro M3 eyes R15.9bn revenue from residential sales

The company has a development pipeline of about 24,000 housing units for the next five years

BL Premium
17 October 2022 - 09:25 Denise Mhlanga and Nico Gous
UPDATED 17 October 2022 - 13:16

Affordable housing and memorial parks developer Calgro M3 says the pipeline for its residential property development business will yield R15.9bn in revenue. This excludes the Frankenwald development near Sandton, which is expected to come on stream in mid-2023.

The residential property development segment generates the bulk of Calgro M3’s revenue with 96.7%, and the rest comes from memorial parks. Fleurhof in Johannesburg is its flagship project, bringing in 48.2% of total revenue...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.