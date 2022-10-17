×

M&R loses a third of its value on shock profit news

17 October 2022 - 14:44 Michelle Gumede
UPDATED 17 October 2022 - 22:45

Murray & Roberts (M&R) lost more than a third of its market value on Monday after the construction and engineering group forecast a loss in the six months to end-December, catching the market off guard.

The shares plummeted as much as 41%, the worst on record, before recovering slightly to end 34% lower at R4.33, giving it a market valuation of R1.8bn...

