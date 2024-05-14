Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Theobald is spot on about FlySafair

In a decade the airline has taken 60% of the market, while SAA needed R16.5bn to stay afloat

14 May 2024 - 17:59
Picture: FILE
Picture: FILE

Your article by Stuart Theobald (Apartheid-era law used against FlySafair, April 13) makes very good sense.

In it, Theobald says things like “FlySafair has left me impressed”. And he says “dredging up an apartheid-era piece of legislation to fight off an agile, effective competitor doesn’t look good — yet that’s what Global Airways and Airlink are doing”.

Well done, Mr Theobald.

But he does not mention the huge dozing elephant in the room: SAA. This past weekend, the press mentioned that within only 10 years, FlySafair has become the holder of more than 60% of the local market. That’s smart and effective work. Hats off to them. And against that, the press mentions that over that 10-year period, the state had to cough up R16.5bn to keep SAA afloat.

To those in the airline industry: pull up your socks.

Don MacRobert
Cape Town

