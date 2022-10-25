Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
SA's battered roads face ruin from climate change

Environmental expert urges authorities to involve scientists 'to design roads that have a protracted life with less oxidation, loss of volatile oils and cracking or deformation'
SA’s neglected and deteriorating roads face ruin from the effects of extreme weather conditions as a result of climate change unless scientists are involved in the planning and construction process, an environmental expert has warned.
The national road network is already buckling from years of neglect, with the number of potholes having increased to an estimated at 25-million from 15-million over the past five year, delegates at the seventh SA Roads Federation (SARF) regional conference for Africa held in Cape Town recently were told.
Sustainability was vital at all stages of a road project, not only for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) or once construction was underway, environmental scientist and consultant Mervin Olivier said.
An integrated approach at inception would go a long way towards meeting the country’s green transport strategy, including a life-cycle assessment and the services of a licensed landscape architect, Olivier added.
“Infrastructure planning and development can play a key role in addressing climate change and, in particular, climate mitigation and adaptation,” he said. “The aim is to design roads that have a protracted life with less oxidation, loss of volatile oils and cracking or deformation.”
According to the SA National Roads Agency Ltd (Sanral), the country has the world’s 11th-biggest road network, covering more than 750,000km.
Olivier said it was poorly maintained, with 78% of the network exceeding its design life and 30% considered in a poor or very poor state. Most concerning was the condition of provincial gravel roads, 50% of which were poor or very poor, he added.
Urban bypasses, paving gravel roads, reconstruction, rehabilitation and strengthening urban roads could result in substantial fuel savings and improved air quality, Olivier said.
“We need a system of roads which minimises the environmental impact through the adoption of sustainable practices.”
Olivier said the solution lay in avoiding sequential road planning and promoting an integrated, sustainable approach.
Counterproductive factors included poor procurement and contracting procedures which undermined innovation, financial sustainability and, ultimately, roadway resilience, he said.
As much as 78% of SA’s 750,000km road network has exceeded its design life and 30% is considered in a poor or very poor state.
Sustainable goals and practices included generating less energy, improving air quality, using fewer resources, adapting the transport system to better withstand emerging effects of climate change, enhanced safety, financial sustainability and socially inclusive infrastructure, Olivier said.
The main reason for the proliferation of potholes was inadequate maintenance, which only added to the costs of administering authorities, he said.
According to Sanral, fixing a pothole costs between R700 and R1,500, depending on the size, while the cost of full rehabilitation of a road can cost 18 times more per km.
In August, the Department of Transport launched Operation Vala Zonke, a national campaign to eradicate potholes,implemented by Sanral.
“Johannesburg has already fixed and filled 112,699 potholes, North West 28,578, Limpopo 25,431 and the Free State has 16,540 fewer potholes, thanks to Operation Vala Zonke,” Sanral said in a statement.
Prof Philip Paige-Green, of Tshwane University’s engineering department, said a study by the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) in 2010 had detailed an approach to to deal with potholes. “But little of what was proposed has been implemented on our provincial, urban and district roads. It’s simple, if they aren’t fixed properly, they won’t last,” Paige-Green said.
He cited an example of a potholed road that needed constant repair. “What no-one seemed to notice was that there was lush green grass right next to the road, which meant there was a water source. This is not rocket science, it should be clear that any filling of potholes here wouldn’t work without taking care of the water source,” Paige-Green said.
TimesLIVE
