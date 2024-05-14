Equites full-year distribution in line with guidance
The board expects the distribution per share to be within the target range of 130c and 135c
14 May 2024 - 08:56
Equites Property Fund, the specialist owner and developer of prime logistics assets in SA and the UK, has reported a distribution per share of 131.12c for the year through February, in line with guidance.
Operationally, both the SA and UK property portfolios are performing in line with expectations, the company said in a statement on Tuesday...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.