Racism and anti-Semitism rock wealth management firm
14 May 2024 - 05:00
International wealth and asset manager Caleo Capital has been rocked by racism and anti-Semitism allegations levelled against one of its shareholders in ugly episodes that have seen relations between the company’s top brass and the shareholder break down.
The shareholder, Willem Ackerman, who is also the company’s client, has been ordered by the equality court to pay R500,000 to the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation after it found him guilty of racist and anti-Semitic behaviour towards business associates,..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.