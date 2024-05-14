De Beers and Amplats fail to pass Anglo’s asset review
Anglo CEO Duncan Wanblad says this represents the most radical changes to Anglo American in decades
14 May 2024 - 09:14
UPDATED 14 May 2024 - 10:06
Anglo American, which has become a takeover target of BHP (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/companies/mining/2024-05-14-anglos-second-rebuff-could-challenge-bhps-efforts-to-get-a-merger-deal-approved/), will divest or demerge from its platinum, steelmaking coal and diamond businesses in its biggest shake-up in a generation, in a move that it hopes will appease shareholders.
The group said on Tuesday that it would demerge Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) “in a responsible and orderly way” to optimise value for both Anglo and Amplats’ shareholders...
