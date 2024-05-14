MTN SA fintech head Bradwin Roper resigns after year in role
14 May 2024 - 19:42
Just a year into his job, MTN has announced that Bradwin Roper will step down from his role as CEO for financial technology at its SA unit with effect from November.
On Tuesday, MTN’s SA unit said Roper, a former CEO of FNB mobile division, would be leaving the company “to explore a new opportunity”. The company said that in line with its executive notice period, Roper would exit at the end of October. ..
