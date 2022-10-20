Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Untu sees sinister motive in reluctance to settle strike, but others say the union is overthinking it
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
Royal Mint Ltd: Coining it in age of cards
The oldest continually operating company in the world is an Osaka-based construction company called Kongo Gumi, which has been building Buddhist temples since 578. ..
JAMIE CARR: Precious metals look good in times of chaos
‘Mining’ from old motherboards is also promising
