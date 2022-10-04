Market data including bonds and fuel prices
The new board of directors at Eskom will face formidable challenges in restoring the embattled power utility to its former glory
Former president has alleged lead prosecutor in his corruption trial Billy Downer leaked his medical documents to Maughan
Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is expected to be the ANC’s candidate to replace Makhura
Business Day TV speaks to senior equity analyst at Ashburton Investments, Daniel Masvosvere
Lower production volumes and other challenges also start weighing on the sector
The union offers a possible model for workers wanting to push back against large companies that take most of the profits
Discoveries by scientists Alain Aspect, John Clauser and Anton Zeilinger open the door to potential new applications in super computers and cryptography
After some excellent saves, the Pirates goalkeeper was dispossessed while trying to dribble
Tracking companies say criminals are using sophisticated technology to steal cars
Toto Investment Holdings has become a losing bidder in the sale of the 51% majority stake in SAA. This was after the group approached the court in a bid to force public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his department to make records of the sale public and to interdict the sale of the shares. Business Day TV caught up with legal expert, Minah Tong-Mongalo to discuss the merits behind this court decision.
WATCH: Toto fails to stall SAA sale
Business Day TV talks to legal expert Minah Tong-Mongalo
Court dismisses with costs Toto’s urgent interdict to stall sale of 51% stake in SAA
WATCH: Fuelling SA’s automotive sector
WATCH: Ascendis Health narrows losses
