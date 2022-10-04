×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Toto fails to stall SAA sale

Business Day TV talks to legal expert Minah Tong-Mongalo

04 October 2022 - 22:43
Picture: BUSINESS DAY
Picture: BUSINESS DAY

Toto Investment Holdings has become a losing bidder in the sale of the 51% majority stake in SAA. This was after the group approached the court in a bid to force  public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan and his department to make records of the sale public and to interdict the sale of the shares. Business Day TV caught up with legal expert, Minah Tong-Mongalo to discuss the merits behind this court decision.​

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Court dismisses with costs Toto’s urgent interdict to stall sale of 51% stake in SAA

But Toto secures court directive compelling public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to share confidential information
National
1 day ago

WATCH: Fuelling SA’s automotive sector

Business Day TV talks to Deloitte Africa’s Martyn Davies
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Ascendis Health narrows losses

Business Day TV talks to Ascendis Health acting CEO Carl Neethling
Companies
6 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Anglo American to launch renewable energy company
Companies / Energy
2.
Prudential Authority approves Capitec’s life ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Aveng finally finds a home for Trident Steel
Companies / Industrials
4.
Numsa-linked 3Sixty Life placed under final ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
WATCH: Toto fails to stall SAA sale
Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.