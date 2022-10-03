×

Court dismisses with costs Toto’s urgent interdict to stall sale of 51% stake in SAA

But Toto secures court directive compelling public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to share confidential information

03 October 2022 - 19:03 Erin Bates and Thando Maeko

The Western Cape High Court dismissed with costs on Monday an urgent application from Toto Investment Holdings to stall the sale of a controlling stake in SAA pending a review application.

Bongani Gigaba, founder of Toto Investment Holdings, was an unsuccessful bidder for a 51% controlling stake in the national carrier. He instituted the first legal challenge to SAA’s sale three months ago...

