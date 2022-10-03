S&P 500 gains nearly 3% as Wall Street shakes off grim September
Load-shedding in UK will have gentler feel as it will be caused by ANC’s friend Vladimir Putin
Eleven candidates are being interviewed for five vacancies on the second-highest court in SA
Helen Zille says party will launch a multipronged strategy to reinstall ousted mayor Mpho Phalatse
Price was too high for Indian payment gateway, says portfolio manager
Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke
A closer look at how the company turned itself around
Speakers at pre-COP27 climate summit call out rich nations for failing to honour $100bn per year funding pledge to developing countries
Local cricketers now have a tangible, potentially life-changing goal within their grasp
Tickets for the 13th edition of the Simola Hillclimb, which takes place from May 4 to 7 2023, are on sale.
The Western Cape High Court dismissed with costs on Monday an urgent application from Toto Investment Holdings to stall the sale of a controlling stake in SAA pending a review application.
Bongani Gigaba, founder of Toto Investment Holdings, was an unsuccessful bidder for a 51% controlling stake in the national carrier. He instituted the first legal challenge to SAA’s sale three months ago...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Court dismisses with costs Toto’s urgent interdict to stall sale of 51% stake in SAA
But Toto secures court directive compelling public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan to share confidential information
The Western Cape High Court dismissed with costs on Monday an urgent application from Toto Investment Holdings to stall the sale of a controlling stake in SAA pending a review application.
Bongani Gigaba, founder of Toto Investment Holdings, was an unsuccessful bidder for a 51% controlling stake in the national carrier. He instituted the first legal challenge to SAA’s sale three months ago...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.