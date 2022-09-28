×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Ascendis Health narrows losses

Business Day TV talks to Ascendis Health acting CEO Carl Neethling

28 September 2022 - 21:39
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Ascendis Health has managed to narrow its normalised operating loss for the full year. That is as the group is still recovering from mounting debt of almost R8bn, and facing the strong possibility of entering business rescue. Group acting CEO Carl Neethling joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s full-year performance, strategy and debt reduction plans.​

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

WATCH: Remgro delivers a robust recovery

Business Day TV speaks to Remgro CEO Jannie Durand
Companies
1 day ago

WATCH: Ethos Capital posts upbeat earnings

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Hayward-Butt, CEO of Ethos
Companies
1 hour ago

WATCH: Blue Label completes Cell C’s recapitalisation

Business Day TV talks to telecom analyst at Nedbank CIB, Preshendran Odayar
Companies
6 days ago

WATCH: CEO Michael Sassoon on Sasfin’s jump in earnings

Business Day TV talks to Sasfin CEO Michael Sassoon
Companies
1 week ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Remgro defends Grindrod unbundling
Companies / Financial Services
2.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Shoprite set to stride ahead by a ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Oceana appoints Zafar Mahomed as new CFO
Companies / Industrials
4.
Standard Bank considers expansion in North Africa
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Ethos Capital says portfolio recovered but Virgin ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.