Ascendis Health has managed to narrow its normalised operating loss for the full year. That is as the group is still recovering from mounting debt of almost R8bn, and facing the strong possibility of entering business rescue. Group acting CEO Carl Neethling joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s full-year performance, strategy and debt reduction plans.
WATCH: Ascendis Health narrows losses
Business Day TV talks to Ascendis Health acting CEO Carl Neethling
