WATCH: Load-shedding darkens prospects for factories

Business Day TV speaks to Absa senior economist Miyelani Maluleke

03 October 2022 - 20:57
Picture: UNSPLASH/CLAYTON CARDINALLI
Picture: UNSPLASH/CLAYTON CARDINALLI

Intense power cuts have darkened the outlook for the manufacturing sector. With the Absa PMI figure revealing that activity has declined to 48.2 points, meaning that the PMI is now in negative territory. Absa’s senior economist Miyelani Maluleke joined Business Day TV to unpack the data in greater detail.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

