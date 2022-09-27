×

Remgro doubles headline earnings but is still below pre-Covid levels

A final dividend of 100c was declared, bringing the total dividend to 150c for the year

27 September 2022 - 09:05 Nico Gous

Remgro more than doubled its headline earnings in 2022 off a lower base in its last financial year, as billionaire Johann Rupert's investment vehicle shook off the last effects of the Covid-19 pandemic. It now looks set to return to pre-pandemic levels.

Headline earnings, a widely used measure of profit that strips out impairments and one-off items, rose 125.1% to R6.49bn in the year to end-June, beating its 2021 and 2020 performance, but remained below the R8.2bn in headline earnings in 2019...

