Companies / Telecoms & Technology

SweepSouth hooks R200m funding to grow Africa operations

26 September 2022 - 18:29 Mudiwa Gavaza

Online cleaning services platform SweepSouth has raised close to R200m in new funding, its biggest capital raise to date, as it looks to bulk up its presence at home and elsewhere in Africa.

SweepSouth, which was cofounded in 2014 by Aisha Pandor and Alen Ribic, connects clients to about 25,000 pre-vetted cleaners. ..

