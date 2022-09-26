×

BUSINESS WATCH WITH MICHAEL AVERY

WATCH: Pension-fund and asset-allocation trends in a time of uncertainty

Michael Avery talks to Mandisa Zavala, Janina Slawski and Mark Smathers

26 September 2022 - 15:34
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT
Picture: 123RF/FLYNT

Pension-fund trustees, asset managers and financial consultants have plenty to consider when it comes to asset allocation in the prevailing climate of rising inflation, geopolitical risk, and climate and energy concerns.

Mercer’s recently released Asset Allocation Insights 2022 report found that South African pension funds invest 61% of their portfolios in equities, one of biggest equity allocations in the investment world. Still, allocations to growth assets increased year on year when compared with the previous survey (+6%) as managers adopted a more pro-risk stance and investors looked to a rebound in business activity despite the emergence of new Covid-19 variants.

To discuss the pension- and asset-allocation trends, Michael Avery is joined by Mandisa Zavala, head of asset allocation at Alexforbes; Janina Slawski, head of investments consulting at Alexforbes; and Mark Smathers, principal at Mercer

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

Regulator seeks a solution for R88bn in unclaimed assets

FSCA favours central body to find beneficiaries of unclaimed funds such as pension savings
National
4 days ago

Treasury makes major concessions on retirement reform

Latest proposals would allow workers to access some of the savings portion of their pension funds immediately and extends implementation date by a ...
National
6 days ago

YOUR MONEY: Guaranteed pensions vs living annuities: what to pick

Investment and retirement planning specialist Craig Gradidge guides a reader through the issues that will affect his decision
Money & Investing
4 days ago
