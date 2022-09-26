×

Standard Bank considers expansion in North Africa

CEO Sim Tshabalala says the bank is considering Morocco and Egypt to better serve multinationals

26 September 2022 - 19:15 Garth Theunissen

Standard Bank is considering expanding beyond Sub-Saharan Africa for the first time by venturing into the North African nations of Morocco and Egypt in an effort to better serve multinational and SA-based corporate clients with operations in the largely Arabic-speaking region.

Africa’s largest lender by assets believes Morocco and Egypt are the two most attractive “Mediterranean-facing” economies on the continent due to their substantial populations and sophisticated banking sectors, CEO Sim Tshabalala said an interview...

