Standard Bank considers expansion in North Africa

Business Day TV talks to James Turp from Absa Asset Management
A veneer of normality has returned to irrepressible Odesa, but some sectors are still in survival mode
Cosatu president sends a clear message to the governing party: clean up your act or lose at the polls and workers may be sidelined
TikTok has long faced scrutiny from US legislators, who have questioned the Chinese-owned app’s safeguards of user data
Business Day TV talks to Alex Duys from Umthombo Wealth and Kayalethu Nodada from Old Mutual Investments
Business Day TV speaks to Zwelibanzi Maziya, COO of the Sovereign Africa Ratings
Prospects for container carriers dim as consumers cut back on spending
Kremlin gave Snowden, a former National Security Agency contractor, temporary asylum status in 2013
Rugby Football Union head says there are no assurances in place and a buyer is being sought for the English club
The co-founder and CEO of the Moleskine Foundation talks to Wanted about identity, collaboration and our shared future
Standard Bank is considering expanding beyond Sub-Saharan Africa for the first time by venturing into the North African nations of Morocco and Egypt in an effort to better serve multinational and SA-based corporate clients with operations in the largely Arabic-speaking region.
Africa’s largest lender by assets believes Morocco and Egypt are the two most attractive “Mediterranean-facing” economies on the continent due to their substantial populations and sophisticated banking sectors, CEO Sim Tshabalala said an interview...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Standard Bank considers expansion in North Africa
CEO Sim Tshabalala says the bank is considering Morocco and Egypt to better serve multinationals
Standard Bank is considering expanding beyond Sub-Saharan Africa for the first time by venturing into the North African nations of Morocco and Egypt in an effort to better serve multinational and SA-based corporate clients with operations in the largely Arabic-speaking region.
Africa’s largest lender by assets believes Morocco and Egypt are the two most attractive “Mediterranean-facing” economies on the continent due to their substantial populations and sophisticated banking sectors, CEO Sim Tshabalala said an interview...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.